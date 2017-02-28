Ruapehu Express ‘a ripper’

The second Ruapehu Express mountain bike and run event “was a ripper” held in stunning weather on Saturday, says organiser Nick Reader.

“Entry numbers were up significantly, course records were broken and from what I hear from repeat customers this year’s event was an even better experience,” says Nick.

The event, run by Ohakune Events Charitable Trust, had 1050 entrants, which was up from 753 in 2016.

The majority of the participants were mountain bikers, with 113 people finishing the 22km run/walk and 79 people finishing the 16km run/walk.

Phillip Mcilroy-Bisley was first home in the 58km ride, having won the inaugural event last year, in 2:05:04. Second was Andrew Patterson in 2:05:24 and 3rd was Darry Stevens, 2:05:25.

First woman home was Annabel Anderson, 2:16:49; 2nd Ann Hunn 2:20:10, 3rd Marquita Gelderman 2:20:10.

21km mountain bike: 1st Ian McKnight 1:07:48; 2nd Matthew Mahoney 1:15:52; 3rd Peter Frew 1:18:04. Women, 1st Leah Fanstone 1:15:15;2nd Felicity Wilson 1:20:05; 3rd Jackie Keenan 1:21:14.

Run/walk, 21km: Men: 1st James Harvey 1:16:49; 2nd Doug Moore 1:28:42; 3rd Andrew Briant. Women, 1st Gitte Sorensen 1:50:00; 2nd Cat Kynoch 1:50:51; 3rd Sarah Hart 1:53:45. 16km: men 1st Benedikt Brem 1:05:42; 2nd Christian Ackerman 1:25:57; 3rd Robert Spooner 1:26:28. Women 1st Eleanor Arnst 1:19:59; 2nd Allanah Steele 1:25:32; 3rd Sally Logan 1:28:07.

Locals to feature in the event included: 22km run Lane Demchy 1:54:01; Jon King 2:30:15 (Super Vet); Eleanor Milne, 4th woman, 2:03:40. 16km Run. Glenda Bing 1:40:26 and Claire McKnight 1:44:23.

Several Ruapehu College students also took part (see report this issue).